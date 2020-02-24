Europe sheds 4% as Italy gets hit by virus

A sixth person in Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) has succumbed to the coronavirus, and the county now has more than 200 confirmed cases. Parts of the northern region of the country are all but shut down, and Austria (NYSEARCA:EWO) has placed restrictions against Italians entering its country.

Italy's FTSE MIB Index led Europe lower today, tumbling 5.4% . Italian bond yields also rose, even as yields elsewhere in the West fell sharply. Germany's DAX (NYSEARCA:EWG) and Spain's IBEX (NYSEARCA:EWP) both fell 4% , as did the Stoxx 600 (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

