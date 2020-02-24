Supreme Court questions court ruling that blocked Atlantic Coast Pipeline

A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices appears to support a vital permit for Dominion Energy's (D +0.6% ) planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline, suggesting the Forest Service acted lawfully by clearing the natural gas line to cross under the Appalachian Trail.

During oral arguments today, Chief Justice Roberts said the position taken by environmental groups and the federal appeals court that threw out the permit would create an "impermeable barrier" that would prevent the pipeline from crossing the 2,200-mile trail, and Justice Breyer also appeared poised to join the court's conservatives in backing the permit.

A ruling in Dominion's favor would eliminate the biggest obstacle to the 600-mile pipeline, which would carry as much as 1.5 B cf/day from the Marcellus shale to customers in North Carolina and Virginia.