New York Life teams up with CBRE on two new funds

New York Life Investments adds new alternative investment funds to its MainStay Fund lineup through a partnership with CBRE Global Investors, an affiliate of CBRE Group (CBRE -4.5% ).

The MainStay CBRE Real Estate Fund (MUTF:CLARX) invests in REITs and real estate owners, managers, brokers and dealers, as well as companies with substantial real estate holdings.

The MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund (MUTF:VCRAX) invests in a globally diversified portfolio of securities issued by infrastructure companies across the utilities, communications, energy, transportation, and other sectors.

Both are sub-advised by CBRE Clarion Securities, the listed securities investment management arm of CBRE Global Investors.