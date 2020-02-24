Intel debuts base station chips

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces the 10nm Atom P9500, its first 5G integrated-chip platform for use in wireless base stations.

The Atom P9500 deployment will start this year. Intel says that Ericsson and ZTE will use the platform in their base stations.

Intel hopes to become a market leader in base station chips with a 40% share by 2021, a year earlier than previously planned.

Intel's push comes as it exits areas where it has lost dominance like smartphone chips and as the U.S. seeks to build up its 5G without Huawei.