Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.12 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $560.58M (+17.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JAZZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.