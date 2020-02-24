Bank of Montreal Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.37 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$5.91B (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BMO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.