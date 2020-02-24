Mallinckrodt Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (-6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $771.73M (-7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MNK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.