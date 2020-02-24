GW Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+85.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $104.32M (+1457.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GWPH has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.