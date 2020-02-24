Containerboard prices hold steady

Wells Fargo updates on the containerboard sector after digesting the latest pricing data.

The firm notes that benchmark pricing for 42# Kraft linerboard held steady in February and the bias for export containerboard appears favorably skewed, with producers pushing for pricing increases beginning in March.

"While positive, the coronavirus in China has created uncertainty in the region; leading to a one year tariff exemption on Kraft linerboard imports. In terms of supply, containerboard availability continues to hover in a healthy range and we anticipate an ongoing response (economic downtime) from the larger players to avoid a market dislocation. Following positive signals emanating from January containerboard demand (both domestic and export), we believe market conditions should continue to improve as 2020 unfolds," reads WF's note to clients.