Uber piloting vehicle ads

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is partnering with ad-tech company Adomni to put rooftop ads on vehicles in Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix.

In the pilot program, Uber will offer drivers $300 to install the ad display and $100 per week that they drive more than 20 hours.

When the full program rolls out, drivers will be paid based on how many hours they drive.

The displays will start showing up on April 1 and will fall under the new business unit Uber OOH Powered by Adomni.

The new ad push could help Uber towards its goal of achieving profitability by the end of this year.

Related: Rival Lyft recently acquired Halo Cars, a startup that lets drivers run ads on top of vehicles.