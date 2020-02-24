B&G Foods Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $466.39M (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BGS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.