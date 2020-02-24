Money flows into haven ETFs, State Street says

Investors are turning toward ETFs focused on safer havens in response to coronavirus fears, according to some datapoints from SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors.

Fixed-income ETFs pulled in $2.1B in the week ended Feb. 21 pushing their monthly total to almost $18B; that would be the second-highest ever total for FI flows in a month.

Gold-backed ETFs took in almost $700M during the week, bringing February's total to almost $2B.

Low-volatility equity ETFs brought in almost $2B last week, bringing their month-to-date total to $3B.

Gold ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, UGLD, SGOL, UGL, BAR, GLDM

Low-volatility ETFs: USA, CRF, SCHX, XSLV, ZF, XMLV, VV