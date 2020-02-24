Home Depot Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.11 (-6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.78B (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Whirlpool's Earnings Puts Pressure On Home Depot