Planet Fitness Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.58M (+8.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.