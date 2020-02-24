Transportation stocks slammed by coronavirus fears

FedEx (FDX -5.6% ) and UPS (UPS -4.7% ) are down more than broad market averages on concerns that global trade will slow down as the coronavirus outbreak hits new parts of the world.

The IMF lowered its 2020 growth forecast for China by another 0.4 percentage points to 5.6% and sees a 0.1 percentage point decline in global GDP because of the virus. Some economists have their projections pegged even lower.

Global carriers like Delta Air Lines (DAL -7.5% ), American Airlines Group (AAL -10% ), United Airline (UAL -4% ) and Alaska Air Group (ALK -4.4% ) are down sharply. It's also pretty much the same story for U.S.-focused Southwest Airlines (LUV -5.1% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -9.6% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -6.9% ), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -6.7% ) and SkyWest (SKYW -5% ),