Lumber Liquidators Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+182.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.34M (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.