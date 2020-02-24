Baird to wait on L Brands

Baird moves to the sidelines on L Brands (LB -3.1% ) with shares close to the firm's price target of $25.

"While we still see a path to value creation over time, and view current valuation as relatively attractive given BBW’s robust recent performance, these positives are balanced by some elevated near-term risk factors (F2020 guidance, leadership transition, potential dissynergies)," advises analyst Mark Altschwager.

"In a bull-case scenario, we think shares could trade >10x BBW’s EBITDA, more in line with other premium/durable-growth retailers generating >MSD% EBIT growth," he adds.

For now, Baird assigns a Neutral rating on L Brands.