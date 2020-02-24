Pearson rebounds as Credit Suisse sees 'damage' done

Pearson (PSO +2.8% ) is fighting to gains today after positive reaction from Credit Suisse, which has examined last week's earnings and thinks more "substantial damage" from the report is unlikely.

The firm's Matthew Walker raised his price target to 535 pence from 533, but stuck with an Underperform rating until there's more clarity from the stance of a future CEO on pricing and investment.

Shares rose to 579.6 pence in London today.

The company's higher education courseware may finally be in the "last throes of a spiral," he writes.