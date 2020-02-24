Mallinckrodt slides on report of possible generics bankruptcy (updated)

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) hit a volatility halt and has resumed slipping, down 24.7% , after a WSJ report that the company is considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing for its U.S. generics business.

The company has begun confidential discussions with creditors, according to the report, as it deals with fallout (debt maturities and liabilities) from the opioid crisis.

It had drew down the remaining $95M on its revolving credit facility last year.

Also moving: Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA -4.7% ), Endo International (ENDP -1.8% ).