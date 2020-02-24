Sibanye eyes future $5B in gold M&A, CEO tells Bloomberg

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL) may consider targeting a future acquisition worth as much as $5B to expand its gold portfolio, potentially in North America, CEO Neal Froneman tells Bloomberg.

"We're underweight in gold... If you're going to move the needle, you have to look at $4B or $5B acquisitions," Froneman says, adding that the company also is weighing a switch in its primary listing to the U.S.

Sibanye likely will target North America-based gold producers with multiple assets, and may also consider adding battery metals, the CEO said, while it is focused in the short term on plans to resume dividend payments this year and on improving its balance sheet.

Sibanye is benefiting from a sharp rally in prices of palladium and rhodium, and while there is no indication that prices of palladium are in a bubble, the industry likely will see customers substitute the material for platinum, Froneman said.