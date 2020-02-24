Galapagos slides after BofA cuts to Sell equivalent on skewed risk/reward

Galapagos (GLPG -10.1% ) goes south after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $213 price target, citing the stock's valuation and risk-reward profile.

BAML analyst Jason Gerberry notes the company's operating expense is 15%-20% higher than he previously expected, and he sees the royalty revenue opportunity from rheumatoid arthritis drug filgotinib as already priced in to consensus sales up to FY 2025.

Gerberry also is concerned with the company being able to support its implied platform valuation ahead of its "risky" clinical trial data.

GLPG's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.