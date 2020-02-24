Kitov Pharma updates on NT-219 clinical program

Kitov Pharma (KTOV +5.6% ) announces plans to expand the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NT-219 with cetuximab trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer to also include evaluation of NT-219 as monotherapy treatment in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The company expects to initiate the study in Q2 if it lands new drug application clearance from the FDA.

Kitov is scheduled to present details of the Phase 1/2 trial in a poster at the 2020 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium on February 27-29.

Source: Press Release