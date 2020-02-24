HollyFrontier, CF Industries upgraded on valuation at J.P. Morgan

HollyFrontier (HFC -6.5% ) is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight with a $52 price target at J.P. Morgan, which cites valuation as the firm now sees 26% total return potential.

With a 10% free cash flow yield and ~1x consolidated leverage on 2020 estimates, the "basic mathematical equation is now looking more balanced," JPM analyst Phil Gresh says.

At the same time, JPM upgrades CF Industries (CF -0.9% ) to Overweight from Neutral with a $44 price target, as shares are now priced for the patient investor after falling 17% YTD and nearly 40% over a five-year period.

JPM's Jeffrey Zekauskas also thinks CF should generate a sustainable 10% free cash flow yield and a 3% dividend yield.

HFC's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.

CF's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.