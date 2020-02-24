Roth Capital confident on Century Casinos

Roth Capital keeps a bullish view on Century Casinos (CNTY -1.1% ) after meeting with the casino operator's management team.

Analyst David Bain points to strong trends at acquired Eldorado properties and sees the divestment of the company's U.K. casino as removing a drag on EBITDA. The incorporation of multiyear Colorado sports wagering license minimum guarantee deals is also seen boosting CNTY.

Buybacks could also be in the mix. "Should CNTY not find an acceptable domestic acquisition within the next six to nine months, we believe it will look to return capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchase," notes Bain.

Roth keeps a Buy rating on Century Casinos and price target of $14 vs. the average sell-side PT of $12.30.