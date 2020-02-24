Roku could thrive from Sanders broadband plans - analyst

Roku (ROKU -1.4% ) would be among the beneficiaries of a Bernie Sanders presidency, D.A. Davidson says, pointing to the Democratic front-runner's plans to bring broadband Internet to all Americans.

Roku may be among the best to exploit that opportunity, the firm says, and it could see a tailwind to both its ad business and hardware sales as a result.

The firm joins in an overall Bullish slant among sell-side analysts, rating Roku Buy with a $185 price target (implying 57% upside).

Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.