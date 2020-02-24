SoftBank leads $265M rounds for two startups

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) led a $165M funding round in Karius, a startup that uses AI to identify infectious diseases, at an over $700M valuation.

SoftBank's investment came through capital raised for its second Vision Fund.

Karius says the funding will help expand its clinical research and commercial outreach.

Karius’ microbial DNA test is in use at more than 100 U.S. hospitals.

SoftBank also invested $100M in AI company Behavox, which offers a "behavioral operating system" monitoring employees in financial workplaces for wrongdoing.

Behavox says SoftBank started using its platform before the investment.

The Behavox deal was first rumored last week.