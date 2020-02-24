Gold nears test of $1,700/oz. as virus fears spark safe-haven rush

Gold marches to seven-year highs, as the spread of the coronavirus to Italy and other parts of the globe injects nervousness into the markets and prompts a flight to safe-haven assets.

Comex gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) settles +1.7% to $1,676.60/oz., marking the metal's highest most active contract settlement since February 2013.

In the short term, gold is "going to remain extremely volatile as the uncertainties around the current global economic impact from COVID-19 keeps the fear and uncertainties around the current global economic impact from COVID-19 keeps the fear and uncertainties in gold's favor," says GoldSeek.com's Peter Spina.

"The upswing in the gold price is being accompanied by further ETF inflows. Speculative financial investors have also increased their bets on rising gold prices significantly," Commerzbank analysts say, but "this also means that the gold price upsurge is on shaky ground, so falls can be expected in the event of profit-taking."

Gold-focused equities enjoy modest relative strength in contrast to the widespread retreat in the broader market: IAG +11.6% , EGO +7.5% , NEM +2% , GOLD +2% , AU +1% , GFI +1% , AEM +0.9% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, SGDM, UGL, ASA, BAR, RING, GLDM, DGP, GLDI, GOAU, AAAU, OUNZ