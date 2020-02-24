Mester warns against cutting rates to achieve inflation goal

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, like other central bank officials, is "comfortable" with the Fed's current monetary policy stance as she expects the U.S. economy to continue growing, albeit at a slower pace than last year.

Although inflation has been undershooting the Fed's 2% target, Mester doesn't think that cutting rates further is the answer, as some have suggested.

"In my view, doing so would raise the risk of generating imbalances that would threaten the expansion and undermine our employment goal," she said in a speech in Washington, DC, today.

Of particular concern are elevated equity prices and commercial real estate valuations, high corporate debt levels, and underwriting standards on leveraged loans that have weakened, Mester notes.

It's especially important to pay attention to financial market developments.

"While commercial banks are well capitalized, their capital buffers are falling, which could potentially limit their ability to lend through the cycle should a negative shock hit," she said.

Still, a strong labor market, sustained wage growth, and rising household incomes continue to support consumer spending.

Business investment is another story. Last year's uncertainty over several issues led to some companies delaying planned investments. That's "troubling" if the low level of investments continues.

"Without investment in new technologies and capital, productivity will continue to be weak, dampening the economy’s growth potential and living standards," Mester said.

She's also incorporated the downside risk of coronavirus into her forecast, which calls for growth to continue at trend, slightly slower than the pace of last year.

Mester is a voting member of the monetary policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.