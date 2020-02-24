Vulcan Materials, Martin Marietta cut at Stephens on demand uncertainty

Vulcan Materials (VMC -2.8% ) and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM -0.8% ) are both downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight with respective $150 and $280 price targets at Stephens.

In addition to Vulcan's sharp Q4 earnings miss, Stephens analyst Trey Grooms sees higher demand uncertainty given the recent slowing of highway contract awards, difficult comps, uncertainty around how state DOTs will handle lettings in 2020 and "choppy leading indicators" for non-residential housing.

Meanwhile, Martin Marietta shares "could take a pause until we get more clarity" amid a backdrop of weakening highway contract awards, Grooms says.

VMC's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.

Also, MLM's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.