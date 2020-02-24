Hanover Insurance sets up chair transition for 2021

Hanover Insurance Group (THG -1.8% ) elects Cynthia L. Egan as vice chair of its board, with the expectation that she'll become board chair in May 2021 after the mandatory retirement of current chair, P. Kevin Condron.

Also, Martin P. Hughes, who is currently non-executive chair of HUB International, a privately held insurance brokerage firm, has been elected to Hanover's board.

Michael D. Price resigned as director for personal reasons, effective at the company's annual meeting of shareholders to be held May 12, 2020.

Egan was president of retirement plan services for T. Rowe Price Group from 2007 until her retirement in 2012. She has been serving on THG board since 2015.