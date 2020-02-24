Con Ed cut to Neutral at Mizuho, as 3-5% EPS CAGR means discount P/E

Consolidated Edison (ED -1.2% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $91 price target, trimmed from $98, at Mizuho, which cites valuation and lower assumed earnings power following the company's downside 2020 guidance and three-year outlook for 3%-5% EPS compound annual growth rate.

Mizuho's Anthony Crowdell sees shares trading at a 5% P/E discount, which he views is fair value given Con Ed's below-average earnings growth rate and one of the lowest electric/gas ROEs in the U.S.

If the utility is successful in earning any incentive revenues during this rate plan, Crowdell believes it will have a modest impact on earnings and valuation.

ED's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.