Co-Diagnostics wins CE mark for novel coronavirus test

Co-Diagnostics (CODX +28.4% ) spiked into the close following news its Logix SmartCoronavirus COVID-19 Test obtained regulatory clearance to be sold as an in vitro diagnostic for the diagnosis of coronavirus in markets that accept CE-marking as valid regulatory approval.

The Declaration of Conformity for the Logix Smart COVID-19 test permits export and sales of the product as an IVD to begin immediately in the European Community.

Co-Diagnostics, which says it is the first U.S. company to receive a CE-marking for a coronavirus IVD, plans to scale up production to meet global demand.