Hertz -2% after EBITDA falls short

Shares of Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) fall 2.43% in AH trading after posting modest growth in Q4.

U.S. RAC transaction days increased 2% during the quarter and U.S. RAC revenue was up 6%. Total International RAC revenues fell 3% and was flat on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $54M vs. $68M consensus and $49M a year ago.

"We are leveraging our existing capabilities to drive new revenue opportunities and continuing our focus on operational efficiencies to ensure sustainable earnings improvement over the long-term," says Hertz CEO Kathryn Marinello on the path ahead.