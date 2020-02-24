New York Mortgage posts economic return on BV 3.6% in Q4

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Q4 EPS of 20 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 18 cents and up from 15 cents in Q3 and 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $44.0M exceeds the $43.0M consensus and increased from $21.9M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin was 2.90% in Q4.

Acquired ~$1.04B of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets during the quarter.

Economic return on book value was 3.64% for the quarter.

Book value of $5.78 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $5.77 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call on Feb. 25 at 9:00 AM ET.

