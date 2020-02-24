HP +5% after raised FY outlook, strategic plan

HP (NYSE:HPQ) +5.2% reports Q1 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. The Q2 outlook sees EPS of $0.49-0.53 (consensus: $0.54).

The raised FY20 forecast now has EPS of $2.33 to $2.43, up from $2.24-2.32 (consensus: $2.27).

The new strategic and financial value creation plan expects EPS of $3.25-3.65 in FY22.

Buyback: HP increases its share repurchase program to $15B, up from $5B last October. HP will purchase at least $8M within the first 12 months after the annual meeting.

The company aims to return about $16B in capital to shareholders during FY20-22.

Xerox: HP says the most recent offer still "meaningfully undervalues HP" and says it's reaching out to the company to explore a combination that creates value for HPQ shareholders.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release / Strategic plan