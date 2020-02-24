EPR Properties issues 2020 guidance on soft side

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) introduces 2020 guidance of adjusted FFO per common share of $5.19-$5.39 vs. $5.33 consensus.

Includes an anticipated investment of ~$1.0B in a gaming venue. The company has entered into a non-binding term sheet with respect to the investment and expects to finalize definitive agreements in the coming weeks.

Plans to fund the investment with cash on hand or borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Boosts monthly cash dividend to 38.25 cents per share vs. prior dividend of 37.5 cents; new dividend is payable April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $1.26 matches the average analyst estimate and declined from $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $170.3M falls short of the $172.7M consensus and increased from $150.9M in Q4 2018.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $561.4M rose from $550.9M a year ago.

EPR slips 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on Feb. 25 at 8:30 AM ET.

