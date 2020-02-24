Stocks stage worst day in two years as investors rattled by contagion fears

U.S. stocks followed other world markets with sharp losses, as a reported surge in coronavirus cases outside of China prompted concerns about new pockets of infection in Italy, Iran and South Korea.

The concern now is that not only will business in China take a hit from the disease, but also other industrial hubs around the world; South Korea is a major source of intermediate goods used by manufacturers globally, so any industrial shutdowns intended to slow the spread of the virus will be felt quickly elsewhere.

"Companies are assessing their suppliers and their supply chains and seeing whether or not their revenue is going to slow," says Prudential Securities chief market strategist Quincy Krosby. "Because of that, this has become a sell-first, ask-questions later type of market."

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the red, including seven that dropped at least 3%; the energy (-4.7%), information technology (-4.2%) and consumer discretionary (-3.5%) groups took the biggest hits, while the utilities sector (-1.2%) declined the least.

Chipmakers, which are highly leveraged to the global economy, fell broadly, with Nvidia and AMD both down more than 7% while Dow-component Intel ended 4% lower.

Airline stocks Delta and American both slumped more than 6% while United fell 5.4%, and casino operators Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts each shed more than 5%.

Investors continued to seek safety in gold, which climbed 1.7% to $1,676.70/oz., and U.S. Treasurys, where the two-year and 10-year yield fell 9 bps each to a respective 1.26% and 1.38%, the latter nearing its all-time closing low of 1.364%.

WTI April crude oil settled -3.6% to $51.43/bbl.

Fear was evident in today's trade, as the CBOE Volatility Index jumped more than 7 points, or ~46%, to 25.04.