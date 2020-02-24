Palo Alto -13.7% after lowering FY outlook

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) -13.7% reports Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. The downside Q3 outlook has revenue of $835-850M (consensus: $873.75M) and EPS of $0.96-0.98 (consensus: $1.25).

The lowered FY20 guidance has revenue of $3.35-3.39B (was: $3.44-3.48B; consensus: $3.46B) and total billings of $4.075-4.125.

ASR: The Palo Alto board approved a $1B accelerated share repurchase transaction with a financial institution. PANW plans to enter into the transaction in Q3.

Q2 billings totaled $998.9M, up 17% Y/Y and above the $996.4M consensus.

Product revenue was $246.5M, and subscription and support revenue was $570.2M.

