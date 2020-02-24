Arlo beats amid cost-cutting measures

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) topped consensus with its Q4 earnings, where it said a restructuring was on track and swung to a profit.

Revenues rose fractionally to $122.4M, and the company recorded GAAP EPS of $0.26 (vs. a year-ago loss of $0.53/share).

The company cut cost of revenues, and a gain on the sale of its European commercial operations drove a swing to operating profit of $21.8M.

Revenue breakout: Products, $109.9M (down 1.4%); Services, $12.5M (up 16.9%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $60M-$70M, non-GAAP gross margin of 8-11%, and EPS of -$0.33 to -$0.36.

For the full year, it's forecasting $370M-$400M and operating income between -$65M and -$75M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

