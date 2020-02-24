Apple Hospitality Q4 comparable-hotel RevPAR slips 0.9% Y/Y

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Q4 modified FFO per share of 32 cents falls short of the 33 cent consensus and declined from 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $290.0M exceeds the consensus estimate of $289.0M and fell from $295.3M a year earlier.

Q4 comparable hotels RevPAR of $95.82 fell 0.9% Y/Y.

Comparable hotels occupancy of 72.9% increased from 72.7% a year earlier.

APLE rises 0.1% in after-hours guidance.

Introduces 2020 guidance for net income of $134.2M-$161.0M vs. $171.9M actual net income in 2019.

Sees 2020 adjusted EBITDAre of $394M-$414M vs. $428.8M actual in 2019.

Conference call on Feb. 25 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Apple Hospitality FFO misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 24)