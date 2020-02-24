Centennial Resource posts Q4 miss, promotes COO Smith to CEO

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) -3.3% after-hours following a Q4 earnings miss and a change at the top.

Centennial says current COO Sean Smith has been promoted to CEO, effective June 1, in connection with the planned retirement of Mark Papa, who has served as Chairman and CEO since 2016.

Smith joined Centennial in 2014 after working in several roles at QEP Resources and Resolute Energy.

Centennial says Q4 crude production climbed 7% Q/Q to 45K bbl/day; for the full year, oil production volumes increased 23% Y/Y to 42.7K bbbl/day and total output grew 25% Y/T to 76K boe/day.

For 2020, Centennial plans to reduce its operated rig program from five currently to four at the beginning of April; assuming planned activity levels and current commodity prices, the company targets crude oil production growth of 3% during 2020.

Centennial estimates FY 2020 total capital budget of $590M-$690M, which represents a 28% Y/Y reduction at the midpoint.

The company also announces the sale of water infrastructure assets in Reeves County, Tex., to WaterBridge Resources for $225M.