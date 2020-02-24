Athene enters pension buyout agreement with Armstrong World

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) subsidiaries will provide annuity benefits for 10,000 retirees who are currently receiving benefits from Armstrong World Industries' (NYSE:AWI) plan.

In aggregate, Armstrong is transferring ~$1B in pension obligations to Athene.

Under the agreement, Athene Annuity and Life Company and Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York will each issue a group annuity contract to Armstrong and individual annuity certificates to applicable retirees. AAIA and AANY will have direct payment responsibility for all the liabilities covered in this transaction.