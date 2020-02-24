Athene enters pension buyout agreement with Armstrong World

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) subsidiaries will provide annuity benefits for 10,000 retirees who are currently receiving benefits from Armstrong World Industries' (NYSE:AWI) plan.
In aggregate, Armstrong is transferring ~$1B in pension obligations to Athene.
Under the agreement, Athene Annuity and Life Company and Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York will each issue a group annuity contract to Armstrong and individual annuity certificates to applicable retirees. AAIA and AANY will have direct payment responsibility for all the liabilities covered in this transaction.
Athene edges down 0.1% in after-hours trading.