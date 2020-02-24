Boeing nominates two new board members amid oversight scrutiny

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it has nominated two new outside directors it says will bring safety and engineering experience to the board: Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm CEO since 2014, and Akhil Johri, who spent 31 years at United Technologies to 2019 including his final four years as CFO.

The two would replace longtime directors Edward Liddy and Mike Zafirovski after Boeing's annual meeting in April.

The new additions, combined with the arrival last year of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and retired Navy Admiral John Richardson, would mean a third of Boeing's 13-person board has turned over in the past year.

Chairman Larry Kellner says the board decided against other potential changes, such as adding seats or imposing tenure limits, as the new members would bring fresh perspective while retaining the experience of long-tenured directors.

Boeing's board has come under scrutiny from investors and lawmakers for its oversight of the launch of the 737 MAX nearly a decade ago and its reaction to the plane's two fatal crashes.