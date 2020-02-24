Clovis -8.1% after worse-than-expected Q4 loss

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is down 8.1% postmarket after trimming loss per share but still missing expectations with its Q4 loss.

Revenue for Rubraca came in close to expectations, at $39.3M (up 5% sequentially and 30% Y/Y).

Net loss was $99.5M. essentially flat year-over-year.

The company noted that in the second half of 2019, it cut net cash utilized by 46%.

And a January transaction cut outstanding convertible debt by $123.4M.

Liquidity as of Dec. 31 was $296.7M.

Based on that and anticipated revenues, spending and other financing, the company believes it has enough to fund operations into the second half of 2021.

