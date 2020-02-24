Preferred Apartment Q4 same-store multifamily rental revenue up 3.8%

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Q4 same-store multifamily rental revenues increased ~3.8% and operating expenses increased 2.3%, resulting in an increase in net operating income of ~5.1% as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 35 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 36 cents and fell from 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $124.9M beats the consensus estimate of $123.7M and increased from $106.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net operating expenses of $99.7M increased from $83.4M a year ago.

Sees 2020 FFO per share of $1.07-$1.14, excluding internalization-related costs, vs. Fact Set consensus of $1.43.

Conference call on Feb. 25 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Preferred Apartment Communities FFO misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 24)