Ontario rail blockade dismantled by police

Canadian police have dismantled a blockade of a Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) line outside of Toronto by anti-pipeline protesters that had cut off passenger and freight rail traffic for more than two weeks.

More than two dozen officers with the Ontario Provincial Police force descended on the site along with a convoy of police vehicles earlier today, enforcing a court order from CN Rail to clear the area.

The company says it is pleased the blockade was removed, and its safety inspectors are reviewing the area before deciding when railcars can begin moving again.

TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Coastal GasLink planned gas pipeline has exposed sharp divisions among indigenous groups over land use and resource development; the project is supported by elected leadership from 20 indigenous communities along the planned route but hereditary leaders from the Wet'suwet'en Nation oppose the development.