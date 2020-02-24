Duke Energy Florida sees 515 MW solar under construction, operating midyear

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says it installed its one millionth solar panel in Florida at the Columbia Solar Power Plant in Fort White, and expects to have nearly 515 MW of solar under construction or operating in the state by mid-2020.

The company says it is investing ~$1B to construct or acquire a total of 700 MW of solar power facilities during 2018-22 in the state.

"By mid-year, our solar plants are expected to eliminate nearly 1.5B lbs. of carbon dioxide emissions each year," says Duke Energy Florida President Catherine Stempien. "That's the equivalent of taking 130K passenger cars off Florida roads."