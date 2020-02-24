Moderna ships first batch of coronavirus vaccine for human trials

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +15.1% after-hours on news it shipped the first batch of its mRNA-1273 vaccine against the novel coronavirus to U.S. government researchers to be used in a planned phase 1 study in the U.S.

Moderna says it sent vaccine vials from its Norwood, Mass., manufacturing plant to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Md.

The turnaround time in producing the first batch - co-designed with NIAID, after learning the genetic sequence for the new virus in January - was just 42 days.

If a trial starts as planned in April, only about three months would have passed from vaccine design to human testing; after a 2002 outbreak in China of an older coronavirus - severe acute respiratory syndrome - it took 20 months for NIAID to get a vaccine into the first stage of human testing