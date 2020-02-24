Barrick, Newmont plan reduced coal use at Nevada JV
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) say their mining joint venture in Nevada approved the conversion of its TS Coal Power Plant into a facility that also could produce power from natural gas, which would cut carbon emissions by as much as 50%.
- The Nevada Gold Mines JV says it is working with Nevada officials on final permitting to allow construction to begin near the end of 2020, with the goal of final commissioning in Q2 2022.
- NGM also is reviewing the potential to add a 200 MW solar facility with battery storage to the mining development.
- Barrick owns 61.5% of the Nevada venture and operates the development, which includes the Cortez, Carlin, Turquoise Ridge and other gold mines in the state.