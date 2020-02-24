Halozyme -1.5% as Q4 report misses

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) has dipped 1.5% postmarket after posting its Q4 report, where revenues and profits trailed expectations though the company reiterated strong guidance and upcoming sustained profitability.

Revenues fell by double digits to $53.7M, and loss per share widened to $0.24

The company also announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Laurie Stelzer, who is pursuing another opportunity. It named Elaine Sun CFO effective March 2.

Liquidity was $421.3M at Dec. 31, up from $354.5M the year prior.

For 2020, it's reiterating guidance for revenue of $230M-$245M, and GAAP EPS of $0.60-$0.75, with the first quarter of sustainable profitability coming in Q2 2020.

Press release